Abu Dhabi – Invest Bank’s CEO Ahmed Mohamed Fawzi Abu Eideh has resigned effective 11 June 2024.

The bank’s board assigned the CEO role to a member of the senior management for an interim period, according to a bourse filing.

The board reiterated that the support of the Government of Sharjah for the bank will continue to achieve more targets and milestones.

It is noteworthy that Invest Bank logged accumulated losses valued at AED 834.21 million as of 30 September 2023, making up 20.05% of capital.

