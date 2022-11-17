Bank of Sharjah incurred net losses attributable to the shareholders worth AED 281.35 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to AED 1.29 billion in 9M-21.

The operating income plummeted to AED 459.73 million in 9M-22, versus AED 664.83 million during the same period in the previous year, according to the financial results.

Moreover, the total assets amounted to AED 32.92 billion as on 30 September 2022, down from AED 33.56 billion as of 31 December 2021.

The basic and diluted loss per share stood at AED 0.12 in 9M-22, compared to AED 0.59 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net losses attributable to the equityholders of Bank of Sharjah reached AED 86.01 million, lower than AED 833.33 million in Q3-21.

The operating income retreated to AED 128.75 million in Q3-22 from AED 281.57 million in Q3-21, whereas the basic and diluted loss per share declined to AED 0.03 from AED 0.37.

In 2021, the ADX-listed bank shifted to net profits attributable to the owners at a value of AED 43.78 million, compared to net losses of AED 654.88 million a year earlier.

