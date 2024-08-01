Abu Dhabi National Hotels achieved higher net profits attributable to the owners at AED 1.15 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to AED 239.36 million in H1-23.

Revenue from contracts with customers hiked to AED 1.22 billion in H1-24 from AED 809.31 million as of 30 June 2023, according to the financial results.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to equityholders grew to AED 0.09 from AED 0.01 a year earlier.

Total assets hit AED 12.60 billion in H1-24, compared to AED 10.96 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Income Statements for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the profits jumped to AED 129.42 million from AED 91.65 million in Q2-23, while the revenues climbed to AED 772.13 million from AED 362.68 million.

The company’s basic and diluted EPS attributable to owners stood at AED 0.010 in the April-June 2024 period, higher than AED 0.007 in the year-ago period.

In the first three months (3M) of 2024, Abu Dhabi National Hotels logged consolidated net profits at AED 1.02 billion, versus AED 147. 64 million in Q1-23.

