Asian stocks wobble as traders weigh Fed rate pause option

China shares declined 0.15%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.07% lower

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes

Palo Alto Networks gains on S&P 500 index inclusion

Oil prices tick down with OPEC meeting in rear view

Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.3%

Dollar on back foot after weak ISM; Aussie awaits RBA

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was flat at 104.00, after a shaky few days

Gold holds ground on softer dollar, rate-hike pause bets

Rate expectations may continue to see huge swings - analyst

Crypto shares tumble as Binance SEC lawsuit ripples through industry

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency was down 5.45% after falling to its lowest level since mid-March following the news

