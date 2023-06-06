PHOTO
Asian stocks wobble as traders weigh Fed rate pause option
China shares declined 0.15%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was 0.07% lower
US Stocks: S&P 500 ends lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
Palo Alto Networks gains on S&P 500 index inclusion
Oil prices tick down with OPEC meeting in rear view
Brent crude futures were down 23 cents, or 0.3%
Dollar on back foot after weak ISM; Aussie awaits RBA
The U.S. dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was flat at 104.00, after a shaky few days
Gold holds ground on softer dollar, rate-hike pause bets
Rate expectations may continue to see huge swings - analyst
Crypto shares tumble as Binance SEC lawsuit ripples through industry
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency was down 5.45% after falling to its lowest level since mid-March following the news
