Asian stocks slip on rate worries, yen in focus

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.36% to their lowest since Nov. 28

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends near flat; utilities drop, focus on rate outlook

Nvidia rises after GS adds stock to conviction list

Oil falls 1% on strong US dollar, mixed supply cues

Brent futures for December delivery declined 92 cents

Dollar hits new high on upbeat data, yen teeters near intervention line

The dollar index rose around 0.5% to 107.06, at one point hitting as high as 107.12, its highest since November 2022

Gold down for seventh straight session as US Fed stays hawkish

Gold posts longest losing streak since Aug. 2022

Kenya panel urges shutdown of Worldcoin's crypto project within country

The government suspended the project in early August following privacy objections over its scanning of users' irises in exchange for a digital ID to create a new "identity and financial network"

