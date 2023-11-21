Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian stocks hit 2-month high on Wall St rally, Fed view

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.15% after hitting highs not seen since 1990 on Monday

Gold rises on dollar weakness as focus turns to Fed minutes

Dollar languishes near 2-1/2-month low

Dollar nurses losses as US rates seen peaking

Moves were modest in early Asia trade

Oil prices ease as demand concerns outweigh supply cuts prospect

Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.13 a barrel

US Stocks: Nasdaq leads Wall Street gains as Microsoft hits record

Microsoft rises as ousted OpenAI CEO set to join company

US seeks more than $4bln from Binance to end criminal case: Bloomberg News

Any resolution is likely to play a crucial role in investor sentiment toward crypto

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon