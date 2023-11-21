PHOTO
Asian stocks hit 2-month high on Wall St rally, Fed view
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.15% after hitting highs not seen since 1990 on Monday
Gold rises on dollar weakness as focus turns to Fed minutes
Dollar languishes near 2-1/2-month low
Dollar nurses losses as US rates seen peaking
Moves were modest in early Asia trade
Oil prices ease as demand concerns outweigh supply cuts prospect
Brent crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.13 a barrel
US Stocks: Nasdaq leads Wall Street gains as Microsoft hits record
Microsoft rises as ousted OpenAI CEO set to join company
US seeks more than $4bln from Binance to end criminal case: Bloomberg News
Any resolution is likely to play a crucial role in investor sentiment toward crypto
