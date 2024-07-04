Doha: The regional Systems Integrator begins its first working week as a publicly owned entity and claims its position as the fourth Qatari business ever to launch on the venture market.

The landmark debut of Qatari Electronic Systems Company Techno Q on the Qatar Stock Exchange Venture Market last Wednesday has been heralded as blazing a trail for the upcoming generation.

Techno Q’s historic new chapter as a publicly owned entity listed on the QEVM also cements the Systems Integrator as being just the fourth Qatari business ever to launch on the venture market in the country’s history.

A total of 84,500,000 shares were listed on 26 June 2024 under the ticker TQES at a reference price of QR2.90 per share.

Last week, more than 40 Company Representatives, Senior QSE leaders and Journalists from leading publications around the country joined Techno Q’s CEO and co-founder, Abdulla Alansari and Managing Director and co-founder, Zeyad Al Jaidah as they took part in the traditional bell ringing ceremony.

A stalwart of the regional private sector ecosystem, its project portfolio includes the design and execution of cutting-edge race electronics for a premier international racing competition in Qatar, the creation and setup of sophisticated security access control systems for a number of football stadiums for a globally recognised sporting event, and the supply and installation of a comprehensive CCTV and Access Control Systems for Qatar’s largest hospital.

CEO and Co-founder of Techno Q, Abdulla Alansari added: “This is an exciting new chapter in our story and as we begin a new working week - our first as a publicly-owned entity - there is a tangible air of positivity and opportunity around us."

"As a homegrown company, and one that was founded on entrepreneurial values, we are pleased to be the fourth Qatari business to ever launch on Qatar Exchange Venture Market and hope that we are blazing a trail for the next generation of innovators. I would love to think that young entrepreneurs all over the region will see our journey - one that started with two young graduates - and be inspired to create their own success story. Our nation boasts a dynamic and evolving economic landscape, one which embraces innovation and recognizes the value of digitization and this has allowed us to truly flourish.”

Managing Director and Co-founder of Techno Q, Zeyad Al Jaidah, said: “This has been a 28-year journey in the making and we are still flying high after witnessing Techno Q’s first shares trade on the Qatar Exchange Venture Market. The company’s listing is by no means the final destination and we have no intentions to slow down."

"We have hit the ground running this week with a clear focus on the next stage of our development and continue to be committed to delivering value both to our customers and shareholders whose interests remain at the core of our operations.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

