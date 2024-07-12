Riyadh: The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) edged higher by 0.07%, closing Thursday’s trading session at 11,792.41 points.

TASI’s trading value stood at SAR 6.42 billion through the exchange of 219.35 million shares.

Saudi Reinsurance topped the risers with 8.30%, while Mouwasat Medical Services led the fallers with 2.12%.

Saudi Manpower Solutions led the market in terms of trading volume with 20.69 million shares, while Miahona dominated the market on the basis of turnover with SAR 463.46 million.

On the other hand, the Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) grew by 1.02% to 25,776.04 points.

Gas Arabian Services led the gainers with 6.12%, while Mayar Holding advanced the decliners with 7.35%.

