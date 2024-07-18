The All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) rose by 30.71 points (0.25%) to 12,188.32 points at the end of Thursday’s session.

A total of 387.14 million shares were traded at a turnover worth SAR 8.75 billion. The food and beverages (F&B) sector headed the gainers with 1.07%, while the software and services segment led the decliners with 1.56%.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company (SMASCO) was the most active stock on which 80.50 million shares were exchanged in addition to being the top riser with 6.33%.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company led the fallers with 7.69%.

Meanwhile, Miahona Company generated the largest turnover of SAR 1.29 billion.

On the other hand, the Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) plunged by 185.57 points (0.72%) to close at 25,702.34 points.

Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Company topped the fallers with 9.49% and Munawla Cargo Company headed the risers with 10.14%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).