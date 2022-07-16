Riyadh –The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has announced the listing and trading of Keir International Company's shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) on Sunday, 17 July 2022.

The stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a bourse filing on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention that on 25 May, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the application of Keir International to register its shares for a direct listing on Nomu.

