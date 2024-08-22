Stock markets rose on Thursday on growing optimism that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

Wall Street got off on the right foot at the open, adding to the previous day's gains.

London, Paris and Frankfurt were up in afternoon deals after Tokyo and Hong Kong finished higher.

The dollar has been under pressure from expectations of lower rates, though it pared down some losses against the euro and the yen on Thursday.

Investor confidence in a rate cut grew after minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that most members believed that it would be "appropriate" to lower borrowing costs in September.

Traders were also buoyed by official figures showing that US employers added around 68,000 fewer jobs monthly in the year to March than initially estimated.

A softer US labour market, along with cooling inflation, gives the central bank room to start reducing rates that were brought to a 23-year high in order to bring down soaring consumer prices.

The markets are now eagerly anticipating a speech by Fed chief Jerome Powell at an annual gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for more signs that a cut is imminent.

The only doubt is how far the Fed will go, with many analysts banking on a cut of 25 basis points in September and a total of 100 basis points by the end of the year.

This year's Wyoming get-together "will be more closely watched than usual because of the current context at a potential turning point in monetary policy", said Mahmoud Alkudsi, senior market analyst at financial services firm ADSS.

"If Powell is upbeat about the economy, this would reinforce the increasingly prevailing view that the US is likely to avoid a recession, which has triggered the recent recovery in equity markets," he said.

"However, this would also suggest that smaller rate cuts totaling 75 basis points, rather than 100 basis points, might be delivered over the course of this year, which could support the short-term value of the dollar."

European markets were also supported by a key survey showing that eurozone business activity hit a three-month high in August, boosted by the Paris Olympics. A separate survey showed business activity also accelerated in Britain.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, noted that stock markets and the dollar had sunk earlier this month following a weak US jobs report.

This time, however, "no one seemed to care that a bad jobs market was a sign of recession that could hurt company profits", she said.

While stock markets tend to rise on expectations of lower borrowing costs, the US greenback usually falls as rate cuts reduce the return on investments in dollar-denominated assets.

Ozkardeskaya said that while markets have a priced in a total of 100 basis points of rate reductions, the move would require a "jumbo" cut at one of its meetings, which "wouldn't arrive unless there is a deeper economic and financial trouble".

She said: "The market pricing of the moment is unsustainable for either the US dollar -- which has gone too low with the expectation of a 100bp cut -- or the stock markets -- which have gone too high with the same expectation disregarding the fact that economic trouble is never good for profitability."

