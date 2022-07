Cairo – Speed Medical Company (SPMD) has completed its exit from Prime Speed Medical Services Company.

The company has sold 30,000 shares, equivalent to its 30% stake in Prime Speed Medical Services Company, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is noteworthy to mention that in November 2021, the board of SPMD approved the complete exit from Prime Speed Medical Services Company.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).