Riyadh – The board of Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) has announced a cash dividend of SAR 0.75 for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The company would pay a total of SAR 566.10 million, representing 7.50% of the capital, for 754.80 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The eligibility date will be for the shareholders registered at the closing of 30 June trading session, while the distribution date will be announced at a later time.

In 2021, the Saudi listed firm recorded a 1,134.78% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 1.13 billion, compared to SAR 92 million.

