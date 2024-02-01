Riyadh – Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) recorded an annual plunge of 59.56% in net profit to SAR 112 million in 2023, compared to SAR 277 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.15 last year, down from SAR 0.41 in the January-December 2022 period, according to the initial income results.

Financials for Q4-23

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, SIIG turned profitable at SAR 11 million, against net losses valued at SAR 296 million in the three-month period that ended on 31 December 2022.

On a quarterly basis, the Q4-23 net profits retreated by 95.04% from SAR 222 million in Q3-23.

