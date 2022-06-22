Riyadh - Saudi Industrial Export Company (SIEC) has named Hatem Hamad Al Suhaibani as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

Moreover, SIEC appointed Ahmed Mohammed Al Arini as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The two officials assumed their roles for a new board term that started on 16 June this year and will remain in position until 15 June 2025.

Earlier this month, the Saudi listed firm reduced its accumulated losses to SAR 20.68 million, accounting for 10.64% of the capital.

