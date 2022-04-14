Riyadh – The Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) has announced the delisting of National Petrochemical Company’s (Petrochem) shares.

The delisting took place by the end of Tuesday, 12 April, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

This came after Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SIIG) fully acquired Petrochem’s shares this week.

It is worth noting that the two companies had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the acquisition transaction last September.

