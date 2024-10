Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group is seeking approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to reduce its capital to from 11.34 billion riyals ($3.02 billion), down to SAR 3 riyals ($800 million), following a Board recommendation.

Savola said the decision is linked with the proposed distribution of its entire stake in regional dairy giant Almarai, amounting to 34.52%, to the company’s eligible shareholders.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

