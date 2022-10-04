Riyadh – The board of Northern Region Cement Company greenlighted cash dividends distribution worth SAR 45 million for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to a bourse filing.

The Tadawul-listed firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.25 per share, representing 2.50% of the share nominal value, for 180 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the H1-22 dividends will be on 9 and 23 October, respectively.

During the January-June 2022 period, Northern Region Cement posted a 9.09% decline in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 48.09 million, compared to SAR 52.90 million in the year-ago period.

