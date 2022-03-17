Riyadh - The board of National Building and Marketing Company has approved the resignation of Ajeej Steel Manufacturing Company’s CEO, Fahad Al Thunayan, starting from 15 March.

Al Thunayan submitted his resignation due to personal reasons, according to a recent bourse statement.

Meanwhile, National Building’s board has appointed Osama Bakhsh as the company’s new CEO starting from 16 March.

It is noteworthy to mention that Ajeej penned an agreement with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) last December to restructure a credit facility worth SAR 88.10 million.

