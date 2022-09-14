Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of Perfect Presentation for Commercial Services Company, according to bourse disclosure.

The firm intends to list 4.50 million shares, accounting for 30% of its share capital, on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

In another bourse filing, the CMA greenlighted Knowledge Tower Trading Company’s request to trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of Tadawul.

Knowledge Tower plans to offer 350,000 shares, which represent 20% of its share capital, on Nomu.

