Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the requests of four companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Fad International Company, Atlas Elevators General Trading and Contracting Company, and Clean Life Company plan to list 20% of their share capital, each.

In this regard, Atlas Elevators aims to float 1.20 million shares. Meanwhile, Clean Life and Fad International intend to offer 300,000 shares and 240,000 shares, respectively.

Riyal Investment and Development Company also obtained the regulatory nod to tarde 720,000 shares, equivalent to 9% of its share capital, on the parallel market.

It is worth noting that the four approvals were issued on 5 June 2023, according to bourse disclosures.

