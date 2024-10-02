The main All Share Index (TASI) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) retreated by 1.71% on Wednesday and ended the trading session at 12,044.07 points.

TASI's trading value hit SAR 8.12 billion after 1.07 billion shares were exchanged during the session.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Company led the fallers with 5.99%.

Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Bank generated the highest turnover of SAR 610.08 million.

Al Baha Investment and Development Company, which topped the risers with 8.33%, was the most active stock with 560.22 million shares.

The Nomu-Parallel Market Capped Index (NomuC) fell by 1.40% to 24,954.76 points.

Naseej for Technology Company for Education advanced the gainers with 8.86%, while Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company headed the decliners with 9.80%.

