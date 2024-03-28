Riyadh – Taqat Mineral Trading Company will begin the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

The company plans to trade 2.43 million shares, equivalent to 20% of its share capital, under the symbol 9599, according to a bourse filing.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the Nomu listing of Taqat Mineral Trading in December 2023.

