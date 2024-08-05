Saudi Arabian aluminium producer Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Company (Talco), which listed on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange following an IPO in mid-June, posted a 37% rise year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 net profit to 20.87 million riyals ($5.56 million).

However, on a quarterly basis net profit fell 10% to SAR 23.1 million, a bourse filing showed.

Sales revenue came in 5% higher YoY at SAR165.8 million on higher sales of products.

The company sold 30% stake, or 12 million shares, in an IPO.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com