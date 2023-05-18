Riyadh – The net profit after Zakat and tax of Taiba Investments Company enlarged by 204.96% to SAR 62.06 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus SAR 20.35 million in Q1-22.

The firm posted revenues worth SAR 110.96 million in Q1-23, a 111.15% year-on-year (YoY) leap from SAR 52.55 million, according to the interim income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.39 as of 31 March 2023 from SAR 0.13 in Q1-22.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits climbed by 47.97% from SAR 41.94 million in Q4-22, while the revenues increased by 6.75% from SAR 103.94 million.

Last year, the Saudi firm shifted to net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 139.57 million, against net losses valued at SAR 117.29 million in 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

