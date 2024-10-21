Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) recorded net profits valued at SAR 34.07 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, up 2.40% from SAR 33.27 million in 9M-23.

The revenues stood at SAR 7.58 billion in the January-September 2024 period, higher by 11.84% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 6.77 billion, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 0.49 in 9M-24 from SAR 0.48 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, SASCO posted 14.03% higher net profits at SAR 11.21 million, compared to SAR 9.83 million a year earlier.

The company witnessed a 13.76% YoY surge in revenue to SAR 2.64 billion during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, versus SAR 2.32 billion.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q3-24 net profits hiked by 12.76% from SAR 12.85 million in Q2-24, whereas the revenues climbed by 6.25% from SAR 2.48 billion.

