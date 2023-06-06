Riyadh – Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) named Abdulltaif Al Fouzan as the new Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

The Tadawul-listed firm also named Turki Al Sudairy as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the two officials assumed their roles for the current board term that commenced on 11 May 2023 and will remain in position until 10 May 2026.

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) greenlighted the two appointments on 4 June.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, Saudi Re logged net profits before Zakat valued at SAR 56.74 million, up 6.43% from SAR 53.31 million in 2021.

