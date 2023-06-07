Riyadh – The shareholders of Saudi Networkers Services Company (SNS) approved the board’s proposal to disburse cash dividends valued at SAR 14.10 million for the second half (H2) 2022.

Eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of SAR 2.35 per share on 19 June 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

It is worth highlighting that the company’s shareholders greenlighted the cash dividends during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 5 June.

In a separate bourse filing, Saudi Networkers Services announced that its head office in Riyadh was relocated from Oruba Street to new premises on King Abdulaziz.

Last April, the Tadawul-listed firm obtained a SAR 40 million loan from the Saudi Alawwal Bank.

