Cairo – U Consumer Finance (Valu) intends to proceed with its plans to trade its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to a press release.

Valu temporarily floated its shares on the EGX on 21 May 2025. Meanwhile, the company will officially list its shares following registration with the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the completion of the dividend distribution.

EFG Holding Company is giving its shareholders stock in Valu as a dividend, as the shareholders approved allocating EGP 335.32 million out of the company’s distributable retained earnings.

The ratio of the number of Valu shares that will be allocated to the shareholders of EFG Holding is 1 share in favor of every 3.32 shares.

The EGX-listed group set the record date on Thursday, 12 June 2025. As of the end of the trading session, EFG Holding’s shares owners and purchasers will become direct shareholders in Valu after completing the necessary procedures.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Valu will commence trading its shares on the EGX on 22 June 2025.

Valu and EFG Holding engaged EFG Hermes Promoting and Underwriting to act as the sole financial advisor for the transaction.

Zulficar & Partners will serve as legal counsel, whereas Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP will act as legal counsel to EFG Holding in connection with the international aspects of the transaction.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, said: "This listing marks a significant milestone in Valu’s journey, and is a testament to the disruptive and positive impact we have made in the market as one of the leading fintech players in the MENA region and Egypt’s leading fintech platform.”

“With the full backing of our parent EFG Holding, we’re unlocking new value for our customers and shareholders, and accelerating our mission to democratize access to finance in the region,” Hassouna added.

Last March, EFG Holding’s board members greenlighted the listing of Valu on EGX.

