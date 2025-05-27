Riyadh – Qimam Noshoz Real Estate Development Company, a subsidiary of Banan Real Estate Company, obtained the extraordinary general meeting’s approval to increase its capital to SAR 110 million.

The simplified joint stock unit aims to increase its capital from SAR 71 million through the issuance of 3.90 million new shares at a nominal value of SAR 10 per share.

Moreover, Banan’s board greenlighted the subscription of both the company and its subsidiary, Al Aziza Investment and Real Estate Development Company, in a total of 2.53 million shares.

The Tadawul-listed firm will subscribe to 1.29 million shares, with a total amount of SAR 12.96 million.

In this regard, its ownership in Qimam Noshoz will increase to 26.63%, instead of 23% before the transaction.

Meanwhile, Al Aziza Investment will subscribe to 1.24 million shares, with a total value of SAR 12.40 million. Hence, its shareholding will hike to 25.48% from 22%.

The combined ownership of Banan and Al Aziza Investment in Qimam Noshoz will rise to 52.11% from 45%.

This move aligns with Banan’s strategy to support the growth and expansion plans of its subsidiary, reinforcing its financial position and boosting its consolidated financial results.

In January 2025, Qimam Noshoz and Armah Sports Company signed a SAR 224.01 million deal to develop two fully equipped fitness clubs in Riyadh’s Al Wadi district.

