Najran Cement Company recorded a 0.54% decline in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 36.34 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to SAR 36.54 million in H1-22

Revenues went down by 1.18% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 244.98 million in H1-23 from SAR 247.91 million, according to the initial financial results.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value at SAR 0.21 during the first six months (6M) of 2023.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the company generated SAR 7.36 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a 44.46% plunge from SAR 13.25 million in Q2-22.

The Tadawul-listed firm posted revenues valued at SAR 101.29 million in the April-June 2023 period, lower by 6.25% YoY than SAR 108.05 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits plummeted by 74.59% from the SAR 28.98 million reported in Q1-23, while the revenues shrank by 29.50% from SAR 143.68 million.

