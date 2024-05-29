Miral Dental Clinics Company has commenced the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

The Saudi firm floated its shares under the symbol 9604 after obtaining the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) last March, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul indicated that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The company's current capital stands at SAR 20 million distributed over 2 million shares at a nominal value of SAR 10 per share.

