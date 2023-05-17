Riyadh – National Gas and Industrialization Company (GASCO) maintained the value of its net profit after Zakat and tax at SAR 73 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 when compared to Q1-22.

GASCO generated revenues worth SAR 614.90 million during January-March 2023, higher by 18.89% than SAR 517.20 million in the same period a year ago.

The earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at SAR 0.97 in Q1-23 when compared to Q1-22, according to the financial results.

In 2022, the firm achieved higher net profit at SAR 214.10 million and generated revenue worth SAR 2.08 billion.

