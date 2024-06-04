The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the request of Tharwa HR Company to float its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Tharwa HR plans to list 705,735 shares, representing 15% of its share capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

Almajed for Oud Company also obtained the regulatory nod for its initial public offering (IPO) to trade 7.50 million shares, equivalent to 30% of its share capital, on Tadawul.

The CMA greenlighted the two offerings on 3 June 2024.

