Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved on 29 June the registration and the initial public offering (IPO) of Arabian Drilling Company's 26.70 million shares, which represent 30% of the share capital.

The CMA also greenlighted the offering of Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Company’s 544,000 shares, accounting for 16% of the share capital, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

In addition, the Saudi regulator nodded for Arabian Plastic Industrial Company to list 1 million shares, representing 20% of its share capital, on Nomu.

