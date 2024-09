Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the initial public offering (IPO) of Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Company to float its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The firm plans to offer 34.65 million shares, accounting for 30% of its share capital, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth highlighting that the CMA granted its approval on 25 September 2024.

