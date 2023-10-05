Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval for Al Mujtama Pharmacy Company to trade its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The CMA also greenlighted the capital hike of Sure Global Company through the issuance of one bonus share for every two owned shares.

Sure Global will increase its capital to SAR 76.94 million from SAR 51.29 million after transferring SAR 25.64 million from the retained earnings account.

In this regard, the number of the company’s shares will reach 7.69 million shares, compared to SAR 51.29 million, higher by 2.56 million than 5.12 million shares.

It is worth noting that the CMA issued the two approvals on 4 October 2023, according to bourse disclosures.

