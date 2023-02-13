Riyadh – Arabian Centres Company (Cenomi Centers) posted a 2.37% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 804.70 million during the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, versus SAR 786.10 million.

The Saudi firm reported revenues worth SAR 1.68 billion in 9M-22/23, up 11.14% YoY from SAR 1.51 billion, according to the interim income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 1.64 during the April-December 2022 period from SAR 1.61 in 9M-21/22.

During the third quarter (Q3) that ended on 31 December 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax amounted to SAR 455.70 million, higher by 22.24% than SAR 372.80 million during the same period in the previous FY.

Revenues increased by 7.87% YoY to SAR 550.80 million in Q3-22/23, versus SAR 510.60 million.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits in Q3-22/23 enlarged by 84.94% from SAR 246.40 million in Q2-22/23, whereas the revenues declined by 3.99% from SAR 573.70 million.

In the first half (H1) of FY22/23, the Tadawul-listed company witnessed an annual surge of 72.32% in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 374.10 million from SAR 217.10 million.

Last December, the firm changed its trading name on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) from ALMRAKEZ to Cenomi Centers after announcing a new full rebrand to Cenomi.

