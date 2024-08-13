Riyadh – The net profits of BinDawood Holding Company hit SAR 135.59 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, up 14.87% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 118.03 million, according to the interim financials.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.12 as of 30 June 2024 from SAR 0.11 in H1-23, while the revenues climbed by 3.50% to SAR 2.89 billion from SAR 2.79 billion.

Financials for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, BinDawood recorded net profits amounting to SAR 75.04 million, an annual growth of 14% from SAR 65.82 million.

The revenues edged up by 0.44% to SAR 1.417 billion in Q2-24 from SAR 1.411 billion in Q2-23.

Quarterly, the Q2-24 net profits surged by 23.94% from SAR 60.54 million in January-March 2024, while the revenues declined by 3.73% from SAR 1.47 billion.

