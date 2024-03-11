Riyadh – BinDawood Holding Company posted a 120.52% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to SAR 275.06 million in 2023 from SAR 124.73 million.

The company’s revenues grew 14.41% YoY to SAR 5.60 billion last year from SAR 4.89 billion, according to the annual estimated results.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.24 in 2023, up from SAR 0.10 in 2022.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, BinDawood recorded net profits of SAR 152.06 million, a 154.36% YoY surge from SAR 59.78 million.

