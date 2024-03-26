Riyadh – The net profit of Basic Chemical Industries Company (BCI) plunged 37.53% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 43.98 million in 2023 from SAR 70.40 million.

Revenues grew 9.85% YoY to SAR 741.11 million last year from SAR 674.67 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.20 in 2023, down from SAR 1.47 in 2022.

BCI’s net profit logged SAR 21.30 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a 70.14% YoY drop from SAR 71.34 million.

