Saudi Aramco is weighing an IPO of its trading division, in what could be one of the world’s biggest listings this year, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Aramco Trading Co. could fetch a valuation of tens of billions of dollars, the report said, citing people who said it could be potentially worth more than $30 billion.

The world's biggest oil producer could potentially sell a 30 percent stake, the report added, citing the unnamed people.

The state-controlled oil major is working with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley as it studies the potential listing, the report said.

