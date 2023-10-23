Riyadh: The net profits of Arab National Bank (ANB) soared by 37.28% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 3.13 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, compared to SAR 2.28 billion.

The lender registered clients’ deposits worth SAR 154.22 billion in 9M-23, an annual rise of 4.34% from SAR 147.80 billion, according to the initial financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 2.09 in the January-September 2023 period, marking a YoY growth from SAR 1.52.

The bank’s assets increased by 5.27% to SAR 218.19 billion in 9M-23 from SAR 207.26 billion in 9M-22, while the investments climbed by 13.19% to SAR 46.32 billion from SAR 40.92 billion.

Income Statements for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, ANB logged net profits worth SAR 1.07 billion, higher by 16.83% than SAR 921 million in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits grew by 9.13% from SAR 986 million in July-September 2022.

