Riyadh – Al Jouf Agricultural Development Company named Badr bin Hamed Al Awjan as the Chairman of the board for the coming three years.

Rasheed bin Rashed bin Saad bin Owain was announced as the Vice Chairman of the board, according to a bourse statement.

The two officials took over their positions for a new board session, which began on 22 March 2024 and will end on 21 March 2027.

Last January, the Saudi company inked a contract with the Korean company E Green Global (EGG) to transfer the technology of potato seed production to be produced locally in Saudi Arabia.

