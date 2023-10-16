Riyadh – Saudi Airlines Catering Company altered its name to Catering Holding Company, according to a bourse disclosure.

Meanwhile, the company will trade on Tadawul under the name CATRION. This comes as part of the listed firm’s expansion plans to widen the scope of its business and back the growth opportunities targeted in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

It is worth highlighting that the shareholders greenlighted the change during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on 12 October 2023.

Earlier this month, Saudi Airlines Catering changed its identity and logo in line with its strategy to seize key investment opportunities and boost the economic transformation plan.

In the January-June 2023 period, the Saudi firm registered SAR 120.90 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, up 53.43% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 78.80 million.

