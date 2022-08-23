Riyadh – Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 37.70 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, up 56.50% from SAR 24.09 million in H1-21.

The company registered revenues of SAR 3.33 billion during the first six months (6M) of 2022, an annual leap of 95.61% from SAR 1.70 billion, according to the initial financial results.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.63 in H1-22 from SAR 0.40 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profit after Zakat and tax amounted to SAR 29.68 million, a 145.69% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 12.08 million.

The Q2-22 revenues soared by 116.08% YoY to SAR 2.06 billion from SAR 955.86 million.

In January-March 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of SASCO shrank by 33.22% to SAR 8.02 million, compared to SAR 12.01 million during the same period a year earlier.

