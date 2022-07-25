Riyadh – The board of Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) has announced cash dividends distribution after Zakat worth SAR 300 million for the first half (H1) of 2022.

The Saudi lender will disburse SAR 0.30 per share, representing 3% of the share nominal value, for 1 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 31 July and 14 August, respectively.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, SAIB achieved net profits of SAR 287 million, an annual growth of 34.42% from SAR 213.50 million.

In addition, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.27 in Q1-22, versus SAR 0.21 in Q1-21.

