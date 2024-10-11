ABU DHABI - Response Plus Holding (RPM) has announced a 30% increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2024. As per the preliminary results for the period ending 30th September 2024, RPM’s revenue surged to AED323.03 million, compared to AED247.82 million in Q3 of 2023.

In a press release on Friday, the company reported that the Group’s Net Profit Before Tax increased to AED43.49 million, registering a 15% growth over AED37.8 million reported in Q3 of 2023.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the third quarter of 2024 increased to AED55.90 million, a surge of 26% over AED44.36 million a year ago.

The total assets of RPM rose to AED351.22 million from AED298.18 million as of 31st December 2023. Total equity as on 30th September 2024 was AED233.1 million, compared to AED230 million on 31st December 2023.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said, “RPM has achieved strong growth across all its business verticals locally and internationally. Prometheus Medical International, RPM’s latest acquisition, has also won contracts, adding new capabilities in specialised medical training to our growing portfolio and solidifying our reputation as a market leader.”

Dr. Raghavan added that RPM has a strong pipeline of projects in the UAE and region in collaboration with governments and private sector entities. The Group will continue to target sectors with long-term growth drivers in markets across the globe to deliver value to its shareholders, all under the vigilant eye of its Board.