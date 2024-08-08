QSE sees 70% stocks gain as index settles 28 points higher

Reflecting the global optimism in view of receding fears of recession in the US, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Wednesday gained about 28 points in its key index and QR2bn in capitalisation.



The real estate, consumer goods, insurance and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.28% to 10,076.81 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,024 points.



The Arab individuals were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 6.96%.



As much as 70% of traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added 0.35% to QR580.99n on the back of small cap segments.



The foreign institutions’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main market, which saw 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.13mn trade across five deals.



The Gulf funds lower net profit booking also had its say in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The domestic institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser vigour in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Islamic index was seen outperforming the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover fell amidst higher volumes.



The Total Return Index rose 0.28%, the All Islamic Index by 0.6% and the All Share Index by 0.32% in the main market.



The realty sector index gained 0.91%, consumer goods and services (0.85%), insurance (0.84%), industrials (0.57%) and banks and financial services (0.25%); while telecom and transport declined 0.45% and 0.32% respectively.



Major gainers in the main bourse included Widam Food, Inma Holding, Qamco, QLM, Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar German Medical Devices, Salam International Investment, Baladna, Mannai Corporation, Qatar National Cement, Ezdan, Mazaya Qatar, Aamal Company and Vodafone Qatar.



In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Al Faleh Educational Holding, Qatari Investors Group, Ooredoo, Meeza, Gulf Warehousing and Nakilat were among the shakers in the main market.



The Arab retail investors’ net buying increased significantly to QR14.58mn compared to QR1.58mn on August 6.



The Gulf individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.88mn against net profit takers of QR3.75mn on Tuesday.



The foreign institutions’ net selling weakened considerably to QR5.29mn compared to QR24.88mn the previous day.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking decreased markedly to QR9.45mn against QR13.83mn on August 6.



However, the Qatari individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR10.3mn compared with net buyers of QR6.58mn on Tuesday.



The domestic institutions’ net buying declined drastically to QR6.61mn against QR28.28mn the previous day.



The foreign individual investors’ net buying eased perceptibly to QR2.97mn compared to QR6.01mn on August 6.



The Arab funds had no major net exposure for the second straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market soared 19% to 167.82mn shares, while value was down 3% to QR373.32mn and transactions by 11% to 13,854.



The venture market saw a 67% surge in trade volumes to 1.54mn equities and 74% in value to QR3.12mn on more than seven-fold jump in deals to 160.

