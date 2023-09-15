Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday lost as much as 50 points on the back of selling pressure, especially in the industrials, consumer goods, telecom and real estate sectors.

The domestic institutions were increasingly net sellers as the 20-sock Qatar Index shed 0.48% to 10,319.28 points.

The local retail investors were seen bearish in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 3.39%.

About 78% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR3.21bn or 0.53% to QR605.29bn with mid and large cap segments losing the most.

The Gulf individuals were increasingly net profit takers in the main market, which recovered from an intraday low of 10,288 points.

The foreign institutions’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.04mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.34mn changed hands across 18 deals.

The Arab funds were seen bearish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index fell 0.48%, the All Share Index by 0.40% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.77% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.

The industrials sector tanked 1.38%, consumer goods and services (1.07%), telecom (0.98%), and real estate (0.86%); while transport and insurance gained 1.18% and 0.85% respectively.

Major shakers in the main market included Doha Insurance, Beema, Medicare Group, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Dukhan, Doha Bank, Doha Bank, Ahlibank Qatar, Lesha Bank, Inma Holding, Mannai Corporation, Al Meera, Industries Qatar, Qamco, United Development Company, Vodafone Qatar and Gulf Warehousing.

Nevertheless, Qatar Insurance, Nakilat, Qatar Oman Investment, Estithmar Holding and QIIB were among the gainers in the main bourse. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

The domestic institutions’ net selling increased perceptibly to QR15.6mn compared to QR13.37mn on September 13.

The local individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR11.23mn against net buyers of QR18.11mn the previous day.

The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking grew markedly to QR3.08mn compared to QR0.06mn on Wednesday.

The Arab institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR0.16mn against net no major net exposure on September 13.

The foreign institutions’ net buying weakened significantly to QR3.77mn compared to QR15.14mn the previous day.

However, the Arab retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR10.87mn against net sellers of QR9.98mn on Wednesday.

The Gulf funds were net buyers to the extent of QR8.75mn compared with net profit takers of QR10.81mn on September 13.

The foreign individual investors’ net buying strengthened noticeably to QR6.68mn against QR0.98mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market soared 72% to 305.86mn shares and value more than doubled to QR1.11bn on 37% growth in deals to 25,973.

The venture market saw 6% jump in trade volumes to 1.02mn equities and 25% in value to QR2.2mn but on 23% shrinkage in transactions to 113.

